Missing boys of orphanage traced in 7 hours by Chennai police

CHENNAI: Three boys who ventured out from an orphanage in St Thomas Mount on their own were traced by the Chennai police within 7 hours and sent them back to the shelter on Wednesday.

A police team from St Thomas Mount started the probe to track the boys - inmates of Webbs Memorial Orphanage - based on a complaint from the warden Kalaivani.

Based on the complaint St Thomas Mount police not only alerted the nearby police stations but also informed the neighbouring commissionerates and districts.

During the probe police found that one of the missing boys had contacted his mother on her cell phone. Police then found that the boy had used a mobile phone of one his relative staying in Perandur village in Uthukottai in Tiruvalluvar district.

A team from the local all women police station rushed to village and safely secured the three boys. Later a team of police personnel from St Thomas Mount rushed there and brought the three boys back to Chennai and handed over to the warden of the orphanage.