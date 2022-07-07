Metrowater grievance meet to be held at area offices on Saturdays

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) to conduct its monthly grievance meeting on Saturday.

"The grievance meetings will be held at the area offices of each of the 15 areas between 10 am to 1 pm," a press release said.

The grievance meetings will be presided by superintendent engineers, in which the public can get clarifications on doubts pertaining to water and sewage connections, tax issues, and other issues.

"The public are requested to utilise the open house meeting to record their complaints regarding water supply and sewerage apart from pending water and sewer new connections as well as maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, " the release added.