3 killed in multiple collision mishap near Chennai

Police said a cement mixing lorry was speeding on the Walajabad-Tambaram road towards Padappai in Kancheepuram.
CHENNAI: Three persons, including a child, died in an accident involving three vehicles, after a cement mixing lorry rammed into a car in Padappai on Thursday night near Chennai.

Police said a cement mixing lorry was speeding on the Walajabad-Tambaram road towards Padappai in Kancheepuram. Around 8.30 pm the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed on a car which was going ahead. On impact, the car driver lost control and rammed another car which was coming in the opposite direction. Police said a total of three people, including a child, died in the accident and more than five people were injured. The Padappai police along with the rescue team is clearing the area and a search is on to nab the missing lorry driver.

