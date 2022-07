Traffic diversion in Chennai due to Chess Olympiad events

CHENNAI: On account of promotional events at the Napier bridge near Marina for the upcoming World Chess Olympiad, Chennai traffic police have announced traffic diversions between 4 am to 9 pm in and around Napier Bridge.

According to an official release, vehicles coming from Rajaji Salai towards Kamaraj Salai through Napier Bridge will be diverted at War Memorial and then take a right turn to Flag Staff Road – Wallajah Point and turn left to Anna Salai-Munroe statue – Pallavan Point – Periyar Statue – Anna Statue, take a left turn to Wallajah Road - Labour Statue to reach Kamaraj Salai

Vehicles coming from Kamaraj Salai towards Rajaji Salai will be diverted at Labour Statue, take a right turn to Wallajah Road – Anna Salai, take a Right “U” turn to Anna Statue, Periyar Statue, Pallavan Point – Munro Statue – Right turn –Wallajah Point – Flag Staff Road to War Memorial to reach Rajaji Salai.

Motorists are required to co-operate.