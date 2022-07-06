More than 1 lakh students in Chennai schools this year too

CHENNAI: Despite the poor performance of the Chennai Corporation schools in the recent board exams, schools have managed to maintain more than one lakh students' strength for second consecutive year.

According to Chennai Corporation data, schools had a total strength of more than 1.05 lakh with more than 20,000 new admissions up to July 1. Of the 20,000 new admissions, more than 11,000 students came to Chennai schools from other schools such as private and government schools. Remaining students transferred internally.

A Chennai Corporation official expressed that even though the time period for the admissions has not ended, overtaking last year's strength of 1.15 lakh is not possible. "Our pass percentage in Class 10 board exam has reduced to around 75 per cent. Due to this, students getting into plus-1 has decreased, " he said.

When asked about around 23,000 students, who joined the Chennai schools last year due to the financial predicament induced by the Covid and subsequent lockdowns, the officials claimed that most of those students are still in the Chennai schools.

The official added that several measures, including tracking the dropped out students, have been taken to bring them to the schools. "Our teachers are contacting the parents to know the reason for not sending their wards to the schools. If they admitted their children to other schools, we will leave them. Otherwise, we will implore them to send children to the schools, " he said.

The civic body has also placed banners listing out the benefits provided by the State government and the Chennai Corporation to the students studying in those schools. Recently, the civic body launched an online application system to make the admission process easier.

In the Class 10 board exam, only 75.84 per cent students have cleared and in plus-2 board exam, only 86.53 per cent students secured pass marks. Before that, the Chennai schools had a pass percentage of 90 per cent.