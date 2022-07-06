High Court moved for freezing AIADMK symbol amid power tussle

CHENNAI: A litigant approached the Madras High Court for a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to freeze the symbol of AIADMK till the dispute erupted between its coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami is solved.

PA Josseph, a resident of Arumbakkam, who claims to be the president of JJ Party and an erstwhile member of AIADMK filed the petition. The same will be heard by the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala on Thursday.

“The welfare of the general public of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I requested the ECI to freeze the AIADMK’S Two Leave symbol until it solve the rival group’s clashes between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam by permanently in order to protect the public peace. In order to protect the public peace from the EPS and OPS rival groups’ clashes, I sent representation to the ECI on June 28 to take necessary action against the said rival groups of AIADMK under Section 15 and 16A of Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) order, 1968 and Model Code of Conduct for Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates issued by the Election Commission of India,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

He further said that the above-mentioned AIADMK rivals’ group clashes turned into a communal issue.

“People from EPS and OPS communities showed their support and objections to rival groups by affixing posters all over Tamil Nadu. If the ECI and DGP fail to restrain the GC meeting of AIADMK on July 11, the same will lead to law and order problems,” Joseph noted.