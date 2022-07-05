Hunt on for man who threatened woman with intimate videos

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a 28-year-old man, for threatening a woman employee in his firm that he would share videos of their private moments with her relatives.

The accused, Arunachalam of Rajapalayam runs a private firm in Paper Mills Road near Kolathur. He had developed a relationship with a 26-year-old married woman in his firm and taking advantage of her financial status he sexually abused her.

When she wanted to cut ties off with him, he threatened her that he would share pictures and videos of their private moments with her family members after which she approached the police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Villivakkam all-women police have registered a case and launched a search for the man, who is absconding