Covid spike: Penalty for not wearing masks in Chennai?

CHENNAI: The spread of Covid has again increased in Tamil Nadu and pandemic regulations like wearing face mask and maintaining social distance have been tightened again.

According to reports, warnings have been issued by the Tamil Nadu government that fine of Rs 500 will be imposed if masks are not worn properly.

However, many people are seen to be indifferent to such warnings and are seen on roads and public places without wearing masks. In this situation, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has advised that all the people of Chennai must wear face masks.

Meanwhile, it has been ordered to intensify the procedure of imposing fines for not wearing face masks and the Corporation has ordered to ensure that the public wears face masks in all 15 zones of Chennai city.

According to reports, a decision will be taken this evening regarding how much fine will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in Chennai limits.