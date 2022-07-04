RPF undertakes motorcycle rally for Azadi Mahotsav

A total of 75 railway stations in the zone will be covered by the members of the RPF through the motorcycle rallies. The RPF teams will assemble at Southern Railway headquarters on 15 July and a team will rally towards Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad from where all the Railway teams of South India will proceed to New Delhi.

RPF officials will organise tree plantation drives to plant 75000 saplings and Jal Sewa or Free potable water service for 75 days at all the 75 stations across Southern Railway in commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. RPF Motorcycle rallies, flagged off on July 1 from 75 different locations across the country will head towards their Zonal Headquarters at 16 locations and from there they will move towards the 4 iconic places related to the freedom movement of India - Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar in the North, Bhitiharwa Ashram, Champaran in the East, Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad in the South and Sabarmati Ashram in the West. Moving from these places the Motorcycle rally will conclude in Delhi. The teams will reach New Delhi by August 15.