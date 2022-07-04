Braille maps installed at Chennai Central, Egmore rly station

CHENNAI: Visually impaired rail travelers need not rely on assistance from others to navigate the crowded concourse areas and platforms at Chennai Central and Egmore stations anymore. They would be able to traverse through the station on their own, thanks to railway authorities who installed Braille navigation maps there to help visually impaired passengers navigate the station premises independently and access the passenger amenities with ease.

The Braille map measuring about 3 x 3 feet fixed at the entrance of the stations gives an overview of the Railway station. In addition to enlisting the basic facilities available at the station, the maps guide visually impaired passengers to navigate across the station premises and access ticket counters, concourse area, water taps, differently-abled friendly toilets, waiting rooms, cloakrooms, foot over bridge, platforms, entry and exit points.

QR codes have been provided on the Braille boards/signages, which enable them to scan with smartphones to activate audio messages guiding such passengers towards their intended destination. The maps have been installed under the CSR initiative of M/s. Renault Nissan and Standard Chartered Bank. Railway officials have also proposed to install Braille maps and other signages at Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Arakkonam and Katpadi railway stations shortly.

The Railway Department has already laid checkered tiles/ tactile tiles at the edge of platforms to make the platforms safer and more secure for such passengers. Stainless steel handrails have also been provided in the FOBs for hassle-free movement of visually challenged passengers. Braille signage has also been installed to help the visually impaired in accessing various passenger amenities available at the stations.