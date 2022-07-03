Ethiopian Airlines commenced flights to Chennai from Addis Ababa

CHENNAI: Chennai joined Ethiopian Airlines as the fourth destination in India after New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The airline has launched flights to Chennai which would operate thrice a week commencing from July 3.

They announced that the flight frequency to Delhi and Mumbai has will increase to double daily with ten weekly flights from this month.

Interacting with media persons in the city, Mohammed Farukh, Regional director, Department of Tourism, TN, claimed that the direct flights between Chennai and Addis Ababa would be advantageous not only for leisure tourism but also for medical tourism, for people seeking cost effective medical treatment.

The flights to Chennai will be operated using B737-8 aircraft. India and Ethiopia had been strategic partners for a long time.

"The addition of Chennai as the fouth passenger destination in India is a testimony of our resilience and unwavering commitment to serve our customers in India and the continent at large, said Lemma Yadecha Gudeta, Chief Commercial Officer of Ethiopian Airlines.

He further noted that the airline served India even during the pandemic which helped in cementing the long standing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Selamawit Hagos has took charge as Ethiopian airlines' traffic and sales manager in Chennai since June 1, 2022, stationed in the city.

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, M Madhiventhan joined the event virtually and congratulated Ethiopian Airlines and its team for the first flight from Chennai to Addis Ababa.

"There are many people including students, businessmen, and patients travelling from Africa to Tamil Nadu got a cost effective treatment. This direct flight will be helpful to all sectors of people, " added the minister.