CS Irai Anbu reviews Chess Olympiad preparations

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary V Iraianbu on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held at Mamallapuram later this month.

Accompanied by the team of officials constituted by the state government to organize the global sports event, Iraianbu on Sunday commenced his inspection with a visit to the Nehru Indoor Stadium where he reviewed the progress of preparations for the inaugural ceremony likely to be held.

Travelling in a campaign vehicle flagged off by the chief minister earlier to advertise and raise awareness about the event, the chief secretary inspected the route to be taken by the participants of the event. The top bureaucrat of the state, a release issued by the state government said, also checked the electricity, sanitation, hospitality (food) and parking arrangements for the olympiad.

Iraianbu also paid a visit to the control room set up by Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) at Mamallapuram besides inspecting the modern sports complex being developed at 52,000 sq ft at Poonjeri for the olympiad 2022. He was also briefed about the progress of renovation of Thamaraikulam and works being undertaken at the shore temple. Finally, the chief secretary reviewed the preparations to receive and transport the participants at the Chennai international airport.

On Friday, Chief Minister M K Stalin had flagged off 15 buses bearing the logo and mascot of the 44th chess olympiad from Kamarajar Salai.