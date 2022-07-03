Class V student killed in road accident near Vanagaram

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl was killed while her software engineer father survived with injuries after a tipper lorry hit their two-wheeler near Vanagaram along Poonamalee high road on Saturday.

The deceased girl was identified as S Ramyayutha, a class five student at a private school in Tiruverkadu. Her father, M Sukumar (44) works at an IT firm in Guindy. The family resides at Annanur in the western suburbs of the city.

On Saturday, the two of them went to a relative’s house in Vanagaram and were returning home when the accident happened.

A tipper lorry which was trailing their two wheeler brushed against their vehicle, which resulted in both the occupants of the two wheeler falling off the bike.

The 10-year-old came under the wheels of the truck and was killed on the spot, while the father escaped with injuries.

Koyambedu traffic investigation wing personnel rushed to the scene on information and secured the girl’s body and moved it to government hospital for autopsy. The truck driver, Perumal (38) was arrested.