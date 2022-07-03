Chess Olympiad: Makeshift parking lot to avoid traffic congestion

CHENNAI: In order to avoid traffic congestion nearby the Chess Olympiad 2022's venue, a temporary parking facility would be made at an expanse of 10 acres.

Chengalpattu District Collector AR Rahul Nath on Sunday held a discussion with the authorities at the hotel where the event is planned. He inspected the hotel and held consultations on planning the safe passage of vehicles.

In addition to this, as a measure to curb criminal activities around the area the Collector deliberated on installing CCTV cameras to monitor suspicious people. The discussion was carried out with Executive Engineer Sivashanmugasundaram, VAO Ganesh, Mamallapuram DSP Jagadeeswaran, Police Inspector Rukmangathan, Traffic Police Inspector Selvamurthy.

Chennai would be hosting the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad. The event would have 2,500 participants from 186 nations.