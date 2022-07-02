Corpn requests owners to pay property tax based on new rates

CHENNAI: Even as property tax revison notices have been given to more than 5 lakh property owners in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the owners to pay up new taxes using various online mode, including QR Code.

A Chennai Corporation press release said that 5 lakh notices have been sent to the owners through post up to June 27. In total, Chennai has more than 13 lakh property owners.

"To ensure hassle free payment of the property tax, QR codes and URL codes have been printed on the notices. Also, owners can pay their taxes by handing over cheques, demand drafts and others to the tax collectors, " the release added.

Owners can visit www.chennaicorporation.gov.in to pay their taxes without transaction charges. Payments can also be made at selected banks. Namma Chennai App, Paytm, BHIM and applications can be used.

"Some of the banks have come forward to provide gift vouchers, cash back offers and movie tickets. Property owners should pay their taxes so that the civic body could continue providing services," the release said.

During to the property tax general revision, the civic body has fixed taxes in extended zones where tax rates were higher than the core city zones in a way not to exceed the rates in nearby core city areas.

It may be noted that the civic body ratified the property tax revision during a Council meeting held in May.

Property owners, who had already paid taxes based on previous rates, have been asked to pay the difference amount.