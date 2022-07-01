Farmers to hold token fast in Chennai on July 20

CHENNAI: Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association would hold a token fast on July 20 highlighting various issues, including the Karnataka government’s move to build a dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery river, and seeking a minimum support price of Rs 2,500 for paddy and Rs 4,500 for sugarcane.

A decision to this effect was taken at the meeting held here by the federation in which KV Elangeeran, the president of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Federation, has been elected as its president.

The federation has urged the state government to take up the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar-Kiruthumall river linking project immediately and also sought market price for the land for the erection of high tension towers.

The state farmers are also planning for agitation in front of Jal Shakti on July 22 in New Delhi in protest against the central ground water authority notification seeking payment of Rs 10,000 as an application fee for registration for using the groundwater and for hiking the GST from 12 per cent to 18 per cent for agricultural equipment. The federation also planning to meet Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to press their demands.