DVAC arrests VAO while taking Rs 6K in bribe for name transfer

CHENNAI: The DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit) arrested a Village Administrative Officer who demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 for patta name transfer in Sriperumbudur on Thursday. The complainant approached DVAC, Kancheepuram detachment, and filed a complaint that he had applied for patta name transfer at Gunagarampakkam village administrative office in Kancheepuram and the VAO, Udayakumar demanded Rs 6,000 as a bribe for processing his application. During trap proceedings, the accused Udayakumar, VAO, reiterated his earlier demand and received Rs 6,000 from the complainant when he was caught redhanded by the DVAC team. He was arrested and further inquiry is on.