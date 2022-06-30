Bharat showing ways to save planet, says Governor

VELLORE: The world is currently facing various crises due to its materialistic way of life and hence was now looking up to Bharat to provide the way and Bharat was now showing them the way, said Governor RN Ravi while inaugurating the Palaru Peruvizha organised by Bharatheeya Sanyasees convention in Vellore on Wednesday.

Climate change was the reason for many disturbances. Carbon emission also lead to additional issues, including melting ice caps and disappearing glaciers all of which was due to materialism, he said.

When the nation embarked on an International Solar Alliance in 2016 many countries were skeptical, but today more than 100 countries have joined it. Despite a target of 100 gigawatts being set for 2025, the nation achieved it by half of 2019 itself. It was now planned to touch 500 GW by 2030 and this would be achieved earlier, he added.

We showed the world how to save the planet and maintain the balance in nature. We worship earth as that is our identity, he said. Stating that the nation had already understood the fundamental truth of one creator and unity of creation, he said we understood that they are all inter-connected.

Referring to Tamil epic Silapathigaram, which revealed that a good king enriched the land he said it was planned to create 50,000 ponds in each district by August 15, 2023 through the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Bharat has now woken up to its destiny due to renewed self-confidence. The dream of all rishis of Bharat which was materially prosperous, militarily strong, intellectually superior and technologically sound was now coming to pass, he added.

When the nation celebrate Centenary of its Independence in 2047, it must be a global leader, he added. A spiritual resurgence is a must to bring Bharat to the forefront of the world for which special responsibility rests with spiritual leaders, the Governor added.

Sakthi Amma, founder of Sripuram Golden Temple and other Hindu religious heads participated.