Youngster held for trying to sell ganja in Chennai court premises

CHENNAI: Periamet police have arrested a 20-year-old man for trying to sell ganja to under trial prisoners in metropolitan magistrate court complex at Allikulam near Central railway station on Tuesday.

Police observed two youths interacting with under trial prisoners at the court complex and visiting the bathroom often. On suspicion, policemen trailed the duo to the bathroom and found that they have stacked ganja packets there.

Investigations revealed that they sell the contraband to prisoners and the payment is made by friends or relatives of the prisoner.

Police arrested Dilip (20) of Periamet. Search is on for his accomplice, Tyson.