HC moved against Hussain’s selection as presidium chairman

CHENNAI: Just days after Tamilmagan Hussain was selected as the presidium chairman of the AIADMK in a general council meeting held on June 23, a party member on Tuesday filed a contempt petition before the Madras High Court challenging his appointment. He sought to punish Edappadi K Palaniswami and others for not complying with the court order that restrained AIADMK General Council meet from passing any other resolutions than the pre-approved 23 items.

AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam, a resident of Tirupur has filed the contempt application and the same is to be heard by the HC in a day or two.

According to the petitioner, a division bench of Madras HC had allowed the AIADMK to conduct the GC meeting on the conditions that only 23 pre-approved resolutions should be passed in the GC meeting.

“The court granted liberty to the GC to discuss any matters as per the party rules and bye-laws. They shall not take any decisions other than the 23 draft resolutions. However, they have inserted an unapproved resolution and declared Tamilmagan Hussain as the permanent presidium chairman. This is purely contemptuous and against the direction of the Madras HC,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.

Shanmugam wanted to punish Palaniswami and former ministers KP Munusamy, CVe Shanmugham, Dindigul Sreenivasan, and D Jayakumar for seconding the resolution.

While challenging the appointment, the petitioner further wanted a stay against the fresh general council meeting which is scheduled to be held by the EPS faction on July 11.

“While Hussain’s appointment itself is contemptuous, his act of deliberately calling for another GC meeting on July 11 reveals their unpardonable audacity and the nefarious plots of overcoming and circumventing the June 23 order of the Madras HC. Therefore, a stay shall be passed on the July 11 GC meeting called without the approval of the coordinator and joint-coordinator,” Shanmugam added.

