Man dies of cardiac arrest inside SL flight at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old man died of cardiac arrest inside a flight which was about to take off to Sri Lanka from the Chennai airport Tuesday.

The IndiGo airlines flight to Colombo was scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport on Tuesday early morning with 137 passengers.

When the flight started to move on the runway Dilip Kumar Singh of Bihar suffered severe chest pain. Soon the pilot was informed and the flight was stopped on the runway the medical team who rushed to the spot found Dilip Kumar was in a critical condition and he was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital but there Dilip Kumar died without responding to treatments.

The airport police sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case and informed Dilip Kumar's family in Bihar. Following the incident, the flight got delayed for about one hour.