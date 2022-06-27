Vandalur zoo abuzz with death of lion, 6-month-old puppies for public view

CHENNAI: Six-month-old wild dog puppies born at Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur in December 2021 have now been brought into the newly remodelled enclosure for visitors view. The Asiatic wild dog, also known as the dhole, is an endangered species; only 2,000 living in the wild. They’re distinguished by their blushy tails and distinctive calls. On June 10, 2021, the zoo received a pair of wild dogs from the Mysore zoo. They gave birth to male and female puppies on December 23, 2021. And now the public can see them in a newly remodelled enclosure that’s equipped with rest areas designed to replicate the dens, a thachment rest sheds, and claying and levelling of the floor were done. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old lion Mani died due to senility and illness at the zoo on Monday. According to the press release, “The animal was rescued from Kallakurichi mini zoo which was housed at Vandalur rescue and rehabilitation centre since June 18, 2020. Mani died due to illness and senility on June 27 early morning.”