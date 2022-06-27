Thoraipakkam cries for sewage connection

CHENNAI: Majority of the houses in Thoraipakkam are suffering without sewage connection. Locals are forced to spend Rs 5,000 per month to drain out the stagnated drainage water from the septic tanks. Though multiple complaints were filed with the concerned department of locak administration no action were taken.

“As there is no drainage connection we have constructed sump to collect sewage water, but at times it overflows and the entire road is stagnated with drainage water. Though complaints are raised with the local authorities, the action comes with much delay. We have to drain the sewage water through private lorries,” said V Parthiban, a resident of Thoraipakkam.

“We require at least 8 lorries every month, where they charge Rs 1,000 per vehicle. We spend over Rs 5,000 every month. Even Metro Water Department charges around Rs 700 to Rs 800 to drain the sewage water and there won’t be immediate response too. Many residents cannot afford to spend such huge amount every month,” he added.

The population has increased five times in the last 25 years at Thoraipakkam, Shollinganallur and OMR. Even the water usage went up in these localities and the concerned department are yet to give proper sewage connection.

This is a regular issue faced by the residents during summer and rainy seasons. Locals are tired of filing frequent complaints to MLA, zonal office, and Chennai Metro Water. But, there has been no concreate action at all these years.

“Though 20 per cent of houses have drainage connection the pumping station in the area is not functional. Sewage water stagnation lead to various health hazards. It became breeding ground for mosquitos and our locality had the highest dengue cases,” said K Kannan, another resident.

In addition, many residents moved to other places as there is no permanent solution for this issue.

Officials from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewarage Board did not respond to the calls.