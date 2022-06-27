Koyambedu market to enforce Covid restrictions from tomorrow

CHENNAI: After four traders tested positive for Covid at Koyambedu wholesale market, the management is all set to enforce restrictions to avoid cluster. Sources said that at least 200 samples been tested daily at all the three markets in Koyambedu.

On June 16, a woman from zone 11 was tested positive through contact tracing the Greater Chennai Corporation collected 150 samples from traders at flower market. Of which 2 test results turned positive for Covid. Following, RT-PCR test taken for several traders and two more traders tested positive.

"All the four vendors are under quarantine, and the shops were closed for the past week. After sanitising it is re-opened now. Till date, a total of 1,093 samples tested in vegetable, fruits and flower market. Unlike previous years, traders are cautious about the infection and they are vaccinated against Covid," said S Shanthi, Chief Administration Officer, Market Management Committee.

From Tuesday, Covid norms will be followed at Koyambedu market. If any traders spots without wearing face mask or failed to maintain physical distance the market management to cancel license of the respective shop. And penalty will be imposed for violating the rules.

"Usually, over one lakh vendors and public purchase things from the market everyday. From tomorrow, only 10,000 - 20,000 customers will be allowed inside the market. The token system for the vendors is likely to return to prevent the spread of infection," said P Sukumaran, Secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Market Merchants’ Association.

During Covid first wave in 2020, the Koyambedu wholesale market emerged as a cluster zone in the city. Later, the market shifted to Tirumazhisai almost after a long gap the shops were moved back to Koyambedu market.