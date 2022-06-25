Steel or casuarina barricades must at SWD sites: GCC Commissioner Bedi

CHENNAI: Even as construction of storm water drains works are underway across the city and incident of mishaps are being reported now and then, the Greater Chennai Corporation has mandated steel or casuarina barricades at the sites to prevent accidents.

According to a circular by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, directed the engineers and contractors to place continuous steel barricading at the sites till the completion of the works.

"Tying of red tapes between barricades should be avoided and of such tapes are found at the sites, the contractors will be penalised as per tender conditions. The field engineers should watch closely and provide steel barricading, " the circular said.

Bedi also instructed that casuarina poles can be used temporarily and properly wherever steel barricading is not provided. Fluorescent stickers should also be put on the barricades at all the important turnings to make them visible at night. Caution boards with notification message should be displayed at all sites.