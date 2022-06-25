SRM IHM recruitment drive achieves 100% placement

CHENNAI: The SRM Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), part of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, has announced that the 2021-22 outgoing batch has been 100 per cent placed.

IHM recently conducted the Cruise Lines Campus Recruitment Drive 2022 for the present and previous batches in which more than 100 students took part, announced SRMIST Vice-Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan at a press meet that was also attended by Registrar S Ponnusamy and IHM Director D Antony Ashok Kumar.

Addressing the press, Antony Ashok Kumar said, “This year, we have done 100 per cent placement along with the highest package offered. We not just prepare our students for hotels, they are simultaneously prepared for cruises and airlines among other things.”

Dr Muthamizhchelvan said, “Students always look for colleges that offer placements. This is our specialty.”

Students have been placed under various cadres like junior sous chef, sous chef, cdp, assistant cdp, pastry bakery chefs, galley utility, housekeeping, and restaurant utility.

This recruitment drive was a great source of job and experience provider to the candidates, they said.

Apart from the cruise lines, airlines and the international internships, the students received 100 per cent placements in hotels