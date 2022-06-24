Traffic diversions on GST road for two days: Check details

CHENNAI: Chennai police have announced traffic diversions on GST road on Saturday and Sunday, in view of the construction of precast box culvert near Balaji Hospital for permanent flood restoration works done by Highways department.

The diversion will be in effect from 11 pm to 5 am on both days.

Vehicles coming from GST Road from airport will be run on regular route, while vehicles coming from Mount-poonamallee road will be run on regular route, via. Kathipara flyover.

Vehicles coming from Vadapalani 100 feet road will be diverted at Thanduma Nagar ‘U’ turn towards CIPET junction and will have to take right turn towards Thiru Vi Ka industrial estate via. Guindy police station and Guindy bus terminal to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles intending to travel from 100 feet road towards Anna Salai will have to take free left turn in CIPET junction and reach Anna salai via Guindy police station and Guindy bus terminal.