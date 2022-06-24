HC permits police to continue probe into case against YouTuber Karthik

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu police to continue its investigation in the case booked against BJP supporter and YouTuber Karthik Gopinath on charges of swindling money that was collected under the guise of renovating Siruvachur Madura Kaliamman temple in Perambalur district.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing the petition filed by Karthik Gopinath. The petitioner pleaded before the court to quash the FIR and case proceedings initiated against him by Avadi city police.

The petitioner submitted that he did not misappropriate the funds collected for the renovation works and the case was foisted one. He also contended that the police did not even make out any evidence against the charges made against him.

While the police sought time to produce the evidence against the accused, the judge initially rejected their request and passed a stay order.

However, State public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah requested the judge to consider the plea of the police as the interim injunction on the investigation would deter police from collecting materials against the accused.

Recording the submissions, the judge approved the police to continue the probe against the accused.

It is noted that earlier, police had submitted that Karthik Gopinath had collected funds in his own bank account apart from the Milaap crowdfunding app without the permission of HR&CE

Recently, a judicial magistrate court granted conditional bail to Karthik Gopinath.