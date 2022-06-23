Trans, transform, transcend

CHENNAI: I found the woman in me when I was 8 years old, and acknowledged it when I was 15 years old,” says Malaika Desingh, board member, Snegithi organisation, North Chennai.

She continues, “I visited Sagodharan organisation (another phase of Snegithi organisation) when I was 15 and have been supporting the cause since. I started my career in hotel management and later became ‘Miss International Queen’ in 2011. But nothing gave me the contentment or glee of being a responsible social activist. I always wanted to do something beneficial to the trans community and through Snegithi, I’m giving colours and wings to my dreams”.

“I completed my physiotherapy course and was new to Chennai. I initially started working as a therapist but later had to quit due to abuse and ill-treatment. Sagodharan gave me a posting as a psychological counsellor and also supported me through hardships. Now, I work as a physiotherapist at Government Hospital. I’m forever grateful and I run back to my people whenever I feel stressed or depressed as my happiness lies in that organisation,” says Selvi, who benefitted from the organisation exuberantly.