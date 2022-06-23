Amid AIADMK crisis, Annamalai, Ravi meet EPS and OPS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai and BJP supremo CT Ravi visited the residence of AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam in Chennai.
It has been reported that Annamalai and CT Ravi have appealed to O Panneerselvam to support the BJP in the upcoming presidential election.
Earlier, Annamalai and CT Ravi had visited Edappadi K Palaniswami 's house. It is noteworthy that they had also requested EPS to support the BJP in the presidential election.
The incident in which BJP leader Annamalai and BJP supremo CT Ravi met both EPS and OPS during the AIADMK executive committee and general body meeting has created a stir in the political arena.