Spl drive: About 1,000 traffic violation cases booked in Chennai

CHENNAI: With schools reopened, a special drive was conducted by the Chennai police to create awareness among parents and private vehicles flouting traffic rules while picking up and dropping children at school. On Monday, the campaign was carried out in more than 255 schools across the city and on Tuesday, a special enforcement drive was conducted after which 983 cases were booked. Parents, auto rickshaws and private vehicles carrying school children found violating the traffic rules were sensitised and were booked under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act. About 750 of these cases were for riding without helmet (both rider and pillion), while 67 was for triples riding. Police also booked 134 cases for overloaded autorickshaws and 33 cases of underage riding.Police said that road safety education were imparted to the students and staff and the children were motivated to persuade their parents to follow traffic rules and regulation.