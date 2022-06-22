School boy creates world record by holding Baddha Konasan for an hr

CHENNAI: Chennai schoolboy creates World Record by doing Baddha Konsana pose for an hour to mark the International Yoga Day.

A Grade 7 student from Orchids - The International School (OIS), Thoraipakkam, Guneshwar S set a World Record with Noble World Records recently.

Guneshwar held the Baddha Konsana pose for more than an hour nonstop and thereby set a new World Record.

Speaking on his achievement, Guneshwar said, “Passion is the first step towards perfection. My mom always says if we dream of reaching a goal and exert our potential towards the aim, we can always accomplish what we dreamt for.”

Taking pride in her student’s achievements and talents, Dr Jemi Sudhakar, Principal, OIS, Thoraipakkam said, “We are glad and honored to have a talented kid like Guneshwar in Orchids. His talent and passion for sports especially Yoga, inspire not only his peers but also many teachers and students from other grades as well. We are proud of his achievements and will continue to support and encourage him as and when he requires.”