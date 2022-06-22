Platform ticket restriction withdrawn in Chennai

CHENNAI: A notification issued by Southern Railway (SR) said that Chennai Division of Southern Railway has withdrawn the restriction imposed on the issue of platform tickets. Hence, Platform tickets will be issued at the booking offices of Railway Stations across Chennai Division from wednesday, June 22. A few days ago, the division had notified the restriction in issue of platform tickets in the division for passenger safety. The restrictions were imposed in the backdrop of students agitating against the Agnipath scheme of the Union Government destroying railway properties in north India and a few pockets of south India.
Train cancellation:
Meanwhile, Southern Railway has notified the cancellation of more northbound trains owing to the disruption in train services due to student agitation in Bihar. Train no 12254 Bhagalpur Jn – Yesvantpur Jn Express schedule to leave Bhagalpur Jn at 13.40 hrs, train no 06510 Danapur Jn - KSR Bengaluru city Daily express schedule to leave Danapur at 18.10 hrs, train no 12296 Danapur Jn – KSR Bengaluru City Sanghamitra Express schedule to leave Danapur Jn at 20.15 hrs and train no 15227 Yesvantpur Jn - Muzaffarpur Jn express schedule to leave Yesvantpur Jn at 23.55 hrs on 22nd June are Cancelled, a statement issued by SR said.