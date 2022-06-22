Platform ticket restriction withdrawn in Chennai

CHENNAI: A notification issued by Southern Railway (SR) said that Chennai Division of Southern Railway has withdrawn the restriction imposed on the issue of platform tickets. Hence, Platform tickets will be issued at the booking offices of Railway Stations across Chennai Division from wednesday, June 22. A few days ago, the division had notified the restriction in issue of platform tickets in the division for passenger safety. The restrictions were imposed in the backdrop of students agitating against the Agnipath scheme of the Union Government destroying railway properties in north India and a few pockets of south India.