Man, who claimed wife died of illness, arrested for murdering her

CHENNAI: A 30 year old man was arrested by the RK Nagar police on Wednesday for the murder of his wife, whom he had claimed to have died due to health complications.

The accused, A Shahul Hameed, who sells garments on a makeshift shop in T Nagar sidewalks, lived with his wife, Afreen Rosia (20) at Nethaji Nagar near Tondiarpet.

The couple were married about three years ago and have a ten-month-old child.

On June 17 (Friday), the accused had told his neighbours that his wife suffered an epileptic attack and took her to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The woman’s family filed a complaint with RK Nagar police alleging suspicion in her death after which police secured the body and sent it for autopsy.

Post mortem reports revealed that the 20-year-old was strangulated to death after which police investigated the husband.

Probe revealed that the couple used to have frequent quarrel and after one such incident last Friday, Shahul Hameed assaulted and stangulated his wife in a fit of rage.

RK Nagar police secured Shahul Hameed, produced him before a magistrate and remanded him in judicial custody.