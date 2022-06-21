International Yoga Day: Check pics from Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: On the Eighth International Day of Yoga, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and other enthusiasts performed yoga at Raj Bhavan.
International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21 and related programmes at Raj Bhavan was presided by Governor R N Ravi.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi was seen performing yoga, along with others in the lawn.
This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity".
The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings and in the emerging post-Covid geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.
According to the Ministry of Ayush, it is expected that as many as 25 crores of people will participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world.
It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations.
With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.