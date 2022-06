CHENNAI: Customs officials seized foreign currency worth Rs 34.76 lakh at the Chennai airport on Monday.

Based on intelligence, Mohamed Sharkhan of Alandur in Chennai, who was bound for Dubai by Emirates Airlines was intercepted by AIU officers. On search, US Dollars in 100 denominations totally valued at Rs 34.76 lakh were found concealed in his baggage. The same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress.