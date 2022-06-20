Agnipath protest: Issuance of platform tickets restricted in Chennai

CHENNAI: Issuance of platform tickets has been ‘restricted’ at all railway stations in Chennai railway division until further orders in view of the “proposed Bharat bandh and to safeguard the safety and security of passengers”, an official announcement said on Monday.
So far, Railways has cancelled 529 trains and 539 trains were affected due to the ongoing protest.
The Congress had announced on Sunday that lakhs of party workers will continue peaceful protests on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath scheme and Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years in the armed forces for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.