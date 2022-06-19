Woman alleges groping by doc onboard Chennai-bound flight

CHENNAI: A female passenger alleged sexual harassment inflight by a doctor, while traveling from Jeddah to Chennai on Saturday. A complaint has been made with the airlines and also the airport police.

Police said that there were 235 passengers onboard and the woman was travelling alone. The doctor, about 45 years old hailsfrom Thanjavur and works at a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

In a series of tweets, the passenger detailed her ordeal, wherein she alleged that the doctor allegedly groped her, mid-air. The woman, on realising that a passenger behind her seat was groping her, confronted the man and then informed the cabin crew.