Technical snag delays Chennai-Muscat flight for 4 hours on Friday
CHENNAI: The Air India flight to Muscat was delayed for more than 4 hours on Friday following a technical snag. The flight was scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport at 8.30 pm with 154 passengers. Before passengers boarded the flight, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the aircraft and informed the ATC. The aeronautical engineers tried to rectify the fault, which delayed the fight. But the airlines did not inform the passengers about the delay which led to an argument between them and the staff at the airline’s counter. Later, airline officials held a peace talk with passengers and promised that the flight would take off soon. Later, at 1 am, the flight departed from the Chennai airport with 154 passengers after a delay of 4 hours.

