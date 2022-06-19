City

Respite for Chennaiites: Rain lashes several parts of city

RMC has also predicted rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchy districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Respite for Chennaiites: Rain lashes several parts of city
Representative Image PTI
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: After Chennaiites experienced dry weather for the past few days, several areas in the city witnessed moderate rainfall accompanied with wind on Sunday night due to heat convection. The regional meteorological centre (RMC) had predicted rains for two hours on Sunday night.

As the maximum temperature soared during the day time in the city, due to heat convection thunderstorm with light to moderate rain occured over many areas in Chennai and some parts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

RMC has also predicted rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchy districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in the city increased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 37.1 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was 28.5 degree Celsius and 27.6 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

Bloggers commented that, "Some intense thunderstorms to the West of Chennai. Few suburbs getting rains as well. Slow moving storms so some of the suburbs could see heavy spell of rains."

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
chennai rains
Regional Meteorological Centre
TN rains
RMC Forecast
Rain in chennai
Chennai rain today
Sudden rain in Chennai
Thunderstorms in Chennai
chennai rain update
chennai rain forecast
chennai rain news
chennai heavy rain
chennai rain tomorrow
TN rains update

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in