Respite for Chennaiites: Rain lashes several parts of city

CHENNAI: After Chennaiites experienced dry weather for the past few days, several areas in the city witnessed moderate rainfall accompanied with wind on Sunday night due to heat convection. The regional meteorological centre (RMC) had predicted rains for two hours on Sunday night.

As the maximum temperature soared during the day time in the city, due to heat convection thunderstorm with light to moderate rain occured over many areas in Chennai and some parts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.

RMC has also predicted rains in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchy districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in the city increased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 37.1 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature was 28.5 degree Celsius and 27.6 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

Bloggers commented that, "Some intense thunderstorms to the West of Chennai. Few suburbs getting rains as well. Slow moving storms so some of the suburbs could see heavy spell of rains."