Traffic diversion to continue at Kasi, Chetpet & Dasprakash junctions

CHENNAI: The Chennai city traffic police which was trying out traffic diversion last three weeks to ease the traffic congestion on EVR Salai - Dasprakash Junction, Chetpet junction and Kasi point, has decided to continue with the same from Saturday onwards.

The stretch of Dr.Alagappa Road from Raja Annamalai Salai Junction upto EVR Salai(Dr. Nair Point) Junction has be modified as one way from 09.00 am to 11.00 am.

The vehicles coming from Gangatheeswarar Koil Street towards Dasprakash Junction will not be allowed straight into Raja Annamalai Salai. These vehicles shall take right turn into Dr.Alagappa Road towards - Flowers Road - EVR Salai or take left turn into Dr.Alagappa Road - Valliyammal Street Junction - right turn -Dr.Alagappa Road - reach EVR Salai - Nair Point Junction and then take right or left turn or straight to reach their designation.

The stretch of Raja Annamalai Salai from EVR Salai junction up to Dr. AlagappaRoad junction is made one way with entry from EVR Salai and 'No-Entry' from Gangatheeswarar Koil Street.

At Chetpet junction vehicles the vehicles coming from Harrington Road towards Spurtank Road are not be allowed to go straight into Spurtank Road and right turn into Valluvarkottam High Road from 6pm to 10 pm.

These vehicles shall take left turn into Mc Nichols Road towards Dr Gurusamy Bridge Service Road (West) – Take “U” turn under the bridge and reach the Chetpet Junction and then take left turn towards Spur Tank Road or straight to reach their destination.

At Kasi point, the vehicles from MGR Nagar along Pillaiyar Koil Street intending to go to Jafferkhanpet and Guindy to take left at the Junction of Kasi Point towards Udayam Theatre and take “ U “ turn at the Junction of KK Nagar RTO Office and Ashok Nagar 11th Avenue to reach their destination.

The vehicles from West Saidapet along Pillaiyar Koil Street except heavy vehicles intending to go to Udayam Theatre to take left at the Junction of Kasi Point towards Guindy and take “ U “ turn underneath Kasi Bridge to reach their destination.

Heavy vehicles, including MTC buses, from Ashok Nagar 12th avenue intending to go to KK Nagar, Vadapalani and Koyambedu should take right along Nagathamman Koil Street and to take left along 11th avenue to reach their destination.