Stalin writes to Modi for convening inter-State council meet regularly

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize at least three meetings of the inter-state council every year and table an agenda for resolving the vexatious issues involving states.

In his demi-official letter to the PM, Stalin drew the attention of Modi to only one meeting of the inter-state council being held in the last six years and said, “I request your good self, as the chairman of the Interstate Council, to organize at least three meetings of the inter state council every year and in the next inter-state council, table as agenda for discussion and decision the aforesaid issues and thereby strengthen the spirit of co-operative federalism which is the backbone of our Constitutional framework.”

Stating that he was gladdened by the reconstitution of the council on May 22, 2022, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, “Since the purpose of the council is to strengthen, advance, and support the spirit of cooperative federalism, I urge that the meetings are organized regularly. The council would provide a common platform for the CMs to put forth their views of the people of the state on the policies, legislation, and actions of the Union government.”

Stalin also strongly suggested that every bill of national importance that is likely to affect one or more states should be placed before the council before its introduction in the Parliament and the council’s views are placed tabled before the Parliament during the bill’s introduction. “Without such a platform, there is no effective and interactive communication between union and states on issues of common interest, ” he remarked, citing instances where Bills affecting the rights and interests of states were passed in the Parliament without a proper opportunity being given to the opposition to debate its merits and voice the state’s concern.

“What could be settled amicably among the executive branches is often taken to the doorsteps of the judicial branch. Many a time, this leads to unpleasant and vexatious litigations involving states and the Union, that are easily avoidable. If the council meets regularly, I am sure that it would serve as a bridge between the union and states and would be mutually beneficial to all its members, ” he added.