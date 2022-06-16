HC’s order on Nalini’s release plea tomorrow

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras HC headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari will pass orders on Friday on a petition filed by former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case life term convict Nalini Sriharan seeking her premature release without considering the nod of the Governor.

The bench comprising the CJ MN Bhandari and Justice N Mala to pronounce orders by 10.30pm.

Nalini wanted the court to release her based on the state cabinet's resolution passed on September 9, 2018, in favour of the release of all the seven convicts in the case.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government informed the HC it cannot release the petitioner without the consent of the Governor. The state also noted that the High Court could take a call on this matter.