76 contractors fined over poor maintenance of parks in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has imposed a total penalty of around Rs. 1.54 lakh against contractors, who failed to upkeep city parks as per tender conditions.

According to Chennai Corporation, during field inspections by the parks department of the civic body, some of the parks were found to be ill-maintained.

"Between May 29 and June 10, as much as Rs. 1.54 lakh has been collected as penalty from 76 contractors, who have been given park maintenance works," a Chennai Corporation press release said.

The civic body also warned the contractors of termination if they continue to ill-maintain the parks. Residents' welfare associations can complain about the poor maintenance of parks in their localities to zonal offices, regional deputy commissioner offices as well as to 1913 complaint cell.

As per the tender conditions, the contractors should trim grass and de-weed the parks periodically. Also, contractors should employ qualified and trained persons to maintain the parks and keep feedback books at the entrances so that the public can point out issues.

Presently, the Chennai Corporation maintains as many as 736 parks across the city. Of the total parks, the maintenance of 571 parks has been handed over to private contractors.