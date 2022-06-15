Metrowater warns contractors to follow safety measures

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has warned the contractors, who are carrying out underground sewerage projects, of action if they fail to follow safety measures at the sites.

R Kirlosh Kumar, managing director of Metrowater held a meeting with the officials to review safety measures followed at the construction sites, on Wednesday. During the meeting, Kirlosh Kumar said that safety precautions should be taken while installing sewage main pipes. "Contractors should ensure steps to be taken to ensure free flow of traffic. Warning boards should be placed near the pits dug for the works," he added.

He also mandated safety equipment for the workers and field officials should conduct regular inspections at the site. "If any safety violations are found during the inspections, legal action should be taken against the concerned contractors. Also, works should be completed within the stipulated time," he instructed the officials.