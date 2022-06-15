22-year-old man who pelted stones on govt bus windows held

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 22-year-old man who pelted stones on the windows of the government bus in Kannagi Nagar on Wednesday.

The government MTC bus route number 102 from Parrys Corner reached Kannagi Nagar on Tuesday night. When the driver Kannapiran was about to enter the bus stop Praveen of the same locality, who was in intoxicated condition, stood in the middle of the road and did not allow the bus to move. When the driver asked to leave the way, Praveen pelted stones at the bus and the front glass got shattered. Later, the bus driver filed a complaint at the Kannagi Nagar police station and on Wednesday morning Praveen was arrested.