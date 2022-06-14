Remove garbage dumped near Pallavaram railway station, urge public

CHENNAI: Residents and public urged civic authorities to remove garbage dumped at Pallavaram market area near the railway station. Passengers hesitate to use the passageway because it has become a place for tipplers to gather in the evening hours.

“The garbage dumped in the vicinity makes it difficult for everyday passengers to walk through the passageway to the railway station for many years. Hundreds of people walk through that passageway in and out of the railway station and towards the station border road or the residential areas in Subramaniar Koil Street daily. And piled up garbage dumped in the open area irks the daily commuters,” said Rangaraj G, a resident of Pallavaram.

The passengers also complain that not only the area remains unclean; but it has also become a place for illegal activities in the evening hours. They are scared to pass through that way and left helpless as there is no alternative route also.

“One cannot choose the passage to cross the railway station area in the evening because it becomes risky and crowded. Tipplers loiter around the place and those who want to go to the Pallavaram market area also hesitate to use the passageway because of this,” said J Srinivasan, another resident of Pallavaram who travels through the place every day.

Locals said that they are clueless whether the civic body clears the garbage daily. The bad odour irks the people passing through the market area near the station.

It is also spotted that stray animals eat the plastic waste lying around, which will affect their health. The street looks messy. It led to an increase in mosquito menace.

A senior municipality official did not respond to the calls made by DT Next.