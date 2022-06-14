HC reserves order in plea filed by former DME selection committee secy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved orders in an appeal petition filed by G Selvarajan, Directorate of Medical Education’s (DME) former secretary of the selection committee.

The appellant challenged the order of a single judge order directing the State to stop the pension and other pay benefits of the appellant for filling 90 out of 113 PG management quota medical seats in private medical colleges in 2020.

The appellant submitted that he is not responsible for this issue and it was the private medical colleges that had filled those seats.

However, the CJ held while counselling filling government seats were conducted for seven times, why the appellant allowed only counselling for filling seats under the management quota.

The bench further reserved orders and adjourned the matter without mentioning the data.