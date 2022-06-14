GCC fines 3 contractors for delaying storm water drain construction

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation has fined 3 contractors of Rs 75,000 each for delaying the waterbodies rejuvenation and storm water drain construction.

An official release said that the Corporation maintains 2,071 km long 8,835 storm water drains and 48.80 km long 30 waterways. “In the added areas, the integrated storm water drains works are underway at Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, Cooum and Kovalam basin with the multinational financial institutions, ” it said.

The stormwater drain construction at Vembuli Amman Temple Road, Ambedkar College Road and Rangaiyar Salai were not completed on time, it said, adding that the three contractors have been fined Rs 25,000 each. “If the works continue to be delayed, the corporation commissioner has asked to take further action on the contractors, ” it added.

Meanwhile, the Corporation has collected a fine of Rs 8.64 lakh from the public for dumping waste and construction debris and posters in the last 14 days. For dumping the solid waste, the civic body has collected a fine of Rs 3.85 lakh while it collected a Rs 4.04 lakh fine for dumping debris. For pasting wall posters, the corporation fined Rs 75,050.