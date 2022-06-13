SHRC takes suo motu notice of Rajasekar custodial death case

CHENNAI: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday took suo motu cognizance of news reports about the custodial death of S Rajasekar, at the hands of Kodungaiyur police personnel.

Police, in an official release, said that Rajasekar was picked up on Sunday in connection with two burglary cases in Kodungaiyur limits. While being investigated about the loot, Rajasekar had complained of uneasiness after which he was taken to a private hospital. After being discharged in the evening, he again complained of illness and was moved to the Government Stanley hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Family members of the deceased refuted the police version and claimed that police picked him up on Saturday itself and suspect foul play in his death. Additional commissioner (north), T S Anbu along with other senior officials-initiated inquiry with the personnel. CB-CID has taken over investigations and Magistrate ST Lakshmi Ramesh conducted enquiry on Tuesday.